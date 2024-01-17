Brittnee Yvonne Posey was killed by her husband, Nicholas Allen Smith Withrow, 42, who then turned the gun on himself in Triangle on Sunday, Jan. 14, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Brittnee leaves behind a little girl, according to the heartbroken friends who knew her.

Social media shows Brittnee was an avid softball player.

"Brittnee Smith you will be truly missed," one mourner wrote online. "I was not expecting to get that phone call this morning. I know you will be up there playing softball like the champ you were! Love you Britt!"

Services have not yet been finalized.

