Warrenton Baker Killed In Crash Had Profound Impact On Community

Pablo Teodoro III, who owned Great Harvest Bread Company in Old Town Warrenton, died in a crash on Wednesday, July 19.

In addition to a GoFundMe that had raised more than $27,000 as of Thursday, July 27, the community turned out to a candlelit vigil and left loving notes on the shop doors.

"We loaf you," Pablo, and "Peace, Love and Bread," were just some of the messages on the bright sticky notes posted to the shop windows.

Condolences poured in on the GoFundMe page.

"Pablo remains the best boss I have ever had," one person said. "He listened more than he spoke; and, if he saw a need, he filled it. I hope I learned something from him."

"I have witnessed The Great Harvest Crew do incredible acts of kindness for complete strangers. I have recalled some of these for why I love living and working in Warrenton," another said. "It takes a great leader to inspire great workers."

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Warrenton Presbyterian Church, on Main Street.

