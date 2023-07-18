Wanted Suspect Charged With Assault By Mob Broke Into PWC Woman's Home To Hit Her: Police

Latticia Maria Rodriguez, of Manassas, is wanted on charges of malicious wounding, assault by mob, and residential burglary, in connection with the Tuesday, July 18 incident in Prince William County, police said.

Rodriguez had been inside the victim's Mathews Drive home in Woodbridge, with a man, and left only to return around 2:30 a.m., PWC police said.

Rodriguez forced her way inside and struck the victim, a female, several times in the face before fleeing, according to police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for Rodriguez, who remains at large.

The investigation continues as officers seek the whereabouts of the accused and identify the other suspect involved in the incident who was only described as a black male.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.