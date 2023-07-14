Wanted: Pantless Man Who Grabbed Woman Sought For Sexual Battery In PWC

The man, later identified as 36-year-old Jamie Kentrel Harris, pulled up in a vehicle behind his 23-year-old victim in a parking lot on the 6200 block of Token Forest Drive in Manassas, around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, Prince William County police said.

Harris, who wasn't wearing pants, approached the woman and, after a brief conversation, put on shorts and began to follow her while making inappropriate gestures, police said.

At one point during the encounter, Harris inappropriately grabbed the victim before running back to his car and fleeing the area. No injuries were reported.

Anyone who knows Harris' whereabouts is urged to call police immediately.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.