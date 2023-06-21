Wanted Man Bites Officers While Being Busted On Warrants In Manassas, Police Say

Manassas resident John Wellington McCoy, who is no stranger to law enforcement, was arrested late on Tuesday night on multiple warrants, but he refused to go down quietly and sought to flee from officers, according to authorities.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, officers from the Prince William County Police Department patrolling the 10700 block of Coverstone Drive in Manassas spotted McCoy, who had active warrants out for his arrest.

When the officers attempted to detain him, police say that McCoy took off on foot after actively resisting his arrest, though he didn’t make it far and was in handcuffs following a brief pursuit.

McCoy wasn’t done fighting yet.

While he was being processed at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center, McCoy had another gambit in mind and he bit an officer. Only minor injuries were reported, but additional charges were added.

McCoy was charged with:

Assault and battery of a law enforcement officer;

Intoxicated in public;

Obstruction of justice.

His initial court date is pending and bond information was unavailable on Wednesday afternoon.

