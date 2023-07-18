Victim Flown In Woodbridge Shooting Dies

A man called 911 saying his friend had been shot in the upper body around 1 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, then hung up the phone, county police said.

"Officers initially responded and checked the area unable to locate the involved parties or a crime scene," police said.

Police found the victim on Big Crest Lane, and he was airlifted to the hospital, authorities said. He died hours later.

The shooting does not appear to be random. Detectives are actively following up on leads as the investigation into the incident and what led up to the shooting continues.

Further information regarding the identity of the deceased will be released pending notification of a next-of-kin. Detectives are requesting anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact police at 703-792-6500.

