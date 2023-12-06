Overcast and Breezy 45°

Triangle Driver, 69, Dies By Suicide On I-95: State Police (Update)

A fatal crash involving a tractor trailer that tied up traffic for miles along I-95 in Prince William County is believed to have been a suicide, Virginia State Police said.

 Photo Credit: Virginia DOT
by Zak Failla & Cecilia Levine

Lloyd R. Felder, of Triangle, had pulled off onto the right, northbound shoulder at milepost 158 around 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, then got out of his black Toyota Tundra, Virginia State Police said.

Felder then got out of his car and stepped into the northbound lanes of travel, where he was struck by an oncoming tractor trailer, near Woodbridge were closed due to a crash in the area of Opitz Boulevard, police said.

The tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking Felder, who died at the scene.

The crash is being investigated as a possible suicide.

