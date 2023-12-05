Toxic Relationship Lands Woodbridge Man Behind Bars For Strangling Woman, Police Say

Danny Sang Nguyen Le, 32, was taken into custody in Woodbridge on Monday following a weeks-long investigation into a series of alleged violent domestic assaults that date back to at least July, police say.

In November, officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the 3200 block of Wyndale Court in Woodbridge to investigate a reported domestic dispute that involved Nguyen Le choking his victim.

According to investigators, over the course of several months, the 30-year-old woman and Nguyen Le were involved in multiple, ongoing domestic disputes, including one in October when he choked her while they were arguing.

Two other incidents in July and November saw Nguyen Le allegedly hitting the woman in the leg with a pot over the summer and then hitting her in the face months later, police say.

Nguyen Le's arrest comes after new of the various altercations recently came to light.

He was arrested on Monday, Dec. 4, and charged with strangulation and two counts of assault and battery. Bond information was unavailable on Tuesday, and his court date is pending.

