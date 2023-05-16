This Manassas Birria Taco Spot Ranks Among Best In America, Website Says

The Mexican meat stew served with its braising liquid has become one of the most popular taco orders in America.

And if you're looking to snag some of the best, you won't have to go far. According to a new list by Mashed, Virginia's best birria taco spot is located in Prince William County: La China Poblana.

"When Northern Virginia Magazine published a list of places serving knockout birria in the area, La China Poblana's consomé was ranked among the spiciest," the website writes.

"This Mexican restaurant in the city of Manassas serves its famed brisket birria in the form of tacos, and of course, ramen, mulitas, and its own take on the pizza birria.

"The pizza contains Oaxaca cheese and brisket, as well as toppings such as cilantro, onions, and sour cream. It's served with consomé. La China's special twist? The tortillas are made with chile de arbol, which is a type of pepper."

La China Poblana, 9792 Center St., Manassas

