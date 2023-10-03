The New 8-Mile: Bogus Food Deliveryman Leads Wrong-Way Pursuit On Flat Tire In PWC, Cops Say

Aion Navor Wilson, 39, of Baltimore, was drunk when he approached the front door of a home in the 8100 block of Arrowleaf Turn in Gainesville and claimed to be a food delivery driver, Prince William County police said.

The residents of the home had not ordered food, and contacted police. Wilson then went to the side of the home and began yelling, before getting into a car and trying to drive away, as responding officers began arriving on scene.

Before officers could make contact with Wilson, he drove directly toward an officer, who was not struck. Additional officers initiated a pursuit of the vehicle, which continued at low speeds. Wilson briefly stopped in the area of Lee Highway and Tysons Oak Court, before driving on the opposite side of Lee Highway.

At one point, officers deployed a tire-deflation device successfully before the accused drove into Fauquier County. After approximately eight miles, Wilson drove onto a median where the vehicle finally stopped.

Officers, with the assistance of Fauquier County deputies, attempted to take Wilson into custody, which led to a struggle before being detained.

A Prince Wiliam County officer sustained a serious cut to the hand during the altercation. While investigating the incident, officers found Wilson was intoxicated. Following the investigation, Wilson was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding of LEO, felony eluding and driving under the influence.

