Teen Strangled While Breaking Up Fight In PWC Apartment, Police Say

Shortly before 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night, officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to the Woodburn Apartment complex in the 11300 block of Golden Leaf Circle in Manassas, where there was a reported incident involving 39-year-old Joseph Edward Moore III and a woman.

According to police, Moore was involved in a verbal altercation with the 34-year-old woman that rapidly escalated, leading him to allegedly push her before a 16-year-old also in the home intervened, which Moore did not appreciate.

It is alleged that when the teen jumped into the fray, a struggle subsequently ensued and Moore grabbed his neck before the group separated and called the police. Minor injuries were reported.

Moore, who was described as being 5-foot-8, weighing approximately 180 pounds with black hair and black eyes, was able to leave before officers arrived at the home and remains at large after investigators were unable to track him down.

He is now wanted for one count of strangulation and two counts of domestic assault and battery.

Anyone with information regarding Moore or his whereabouts can contact the Prince William County Police Department by calling (703) 792-5123.

