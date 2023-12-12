Teen Sexually Assaulted Inside Bathroom Of Woodbridge Grocery Store, Police Say

Officers were called to Food Lion on Dillingham Square in Woodbridge to investigate a reported sexual assault involving a 15-year-old who was using the restroom inside the store and was accosted by an unknown man.

The incident was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.

Police say that while the teen was inside the bathroom he was approached by a man who inappropriately touched him and made hand gestures before leaving the area.

The teen reported the incident to a family member, who notified police, a Prince William County Police Department spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The man was described as being White, with short black hair, brown eyes, and glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, leaving in a newer model Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or incident can contact investigators at the department by calling (703) 792-5123.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.