Teacher's Assistant Accused Of Pushing Child Inside Belville Middle School: Police

Triangle Paul Opoku Ampem, 60, a teacher's assistant at Belville Middle School in Woodbridge has been arrested and charged with assault and battery after allegedly grabbing and pushing a child, authorities announced on Wednesday.

According to police, late last week, the School Resource Officer assigned to the building was notified about Opoku Ampem, who is accused of walking in a hallway, grabbing the student by the shoulders and pushing him into a door before the two were separated.

The child was evaluated by a school nurse, though no injuries were reported, and Opoku Ampem was arrested and charged on Tuesday.

Opoku Ampem was released on a court summons and his court date is pending.

