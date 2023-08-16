Fair 81°

Suspicious Device Found In Woodbridge Deemed Safe, Police Say

Some in Virginia were spooked on Wednesday morning when a possibly suspicious device was spotted in Prince William County.

Zak Failla
An alert was issued by the Prince William County Police Department on Wednesday, Aug. 16, where there was a questionable item found in the Horner Commuter Lot, officials say.

State Police investigators were called to the lot, according to police, and the lot was temporarily closed on Wednesday morning, and commuters were impacted.

Hours later, before noon, the suspicious device was deemed safe, and it was determined that it was potentially a piece of construction equipment that fell off a vehicle.

Police cleared the area and the lot was reopened, though they noted that "residual commuter impacts (can be) expected."

