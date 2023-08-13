Suspects At Large After Man Shot, Killed In Parked Car In Woodbridge

Police responded to the 5800 block of Moonbeam Drive in Woodbridge early on Saturday afternoon, where they found a 17-year-old boy sitting in the drivers side of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Paramedics rushed the teen to the hospital, where he later died from the injury.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the 17-year-old arranged to meet with a group on Moonbeam Drive, and during their encounter, shots were fired and the teenager was fatally struck.

His name will not be disclosed.

Investigators made note that the incident does not appear to be random. Suspects remain at large. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

