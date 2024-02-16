Suspect Strangled, Abducted Woman During Domestic Dispute In Woodbridge, Police Say

Rudy Brandon Rodriguez Pierola, 23, was arrested on Thursday morning following an investigation into an incident that was reported at the Woodbridge Forest Apartments in the 1500 block of Tyler Circle.

Police say that the Woodbridge resident got into an argument with a friend that started out with verbal sparring, but rapidly escalated into physical violence inside the apartment complex.

During the disturbance, it is allged that Rodriguez Pierola pushed the woman, and when she attempted to call for help, he took her phone and broke it. When she attempted to flee the apartment, he is accused of physically preventing her from leaving before putting his arm around her neck.

The victim eventually was able to get free and to a neighbor's apartment, where they were able to call the Prince William County Police Department.

According to investigators, Rodriguez Pierola fled the area before officers arrived at the complex, and went to the police station, where he was detained without incident. The woman reported minor injuries.

Rodriguez Pierola was charged with:

Strangulation;

Abduction;

Preventing the summoning of law enforcement;

Domestic assault and battery.

His initial court date is pending and he is being held without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.