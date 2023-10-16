Speed, Impairment Factors In Crash That Killed 22-Year-Old Driver In Manassas: Cops

Tommy Alexys Alvarado heading north on Lake Jackson Drive in Manassas at a high rate of speed in a 2005 Honda Civic when he lost control and left the roadway just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, county police said.

Alvarado's vehicle struck a tree at Blandsford Drive and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No other occupants were in the vehicle.

Speed and impairment appear to be factors in the collision, PWC police said. Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact police.

