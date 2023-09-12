Smiling Suspect, Comrade Kicked Woman After Knocking Her To Ground In Woodbridge: Police

Nancy Elizabeth Salinas Valles and Jazzmine Marie Moore are both facing charges of assault by mob, malicious wounding, abduction, and robbery, in connection with the Aug. 16 incident in Woodbridge, Prince William County police said.

Valles and Moore were in a physical fight with the victim, during which they took her phone from her and forced her to drive to a nearby parking lot, police said.

Shortly after, the victim left and the suspects followed her to a nearby residential area where the victim was knocked to the ground by Valles and Moore, authorities said. Police say it happened on Springbrook Court.

Valles and Moore kicked and struck the woman multiple times as a third woman watched, but did not participate. A bystander intervened and the parties dispersed. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for Valles and Moore. As of Tuesday, Sept. 12, both were in police custody.

