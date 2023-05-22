Slain Manassas Landlord Was Loving Grandmother

Joyce Francine Gould's body was found on the kitchen floor of a home on Minor Hill Road in Manassas on 4:20 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Prince William County police said.

Authorities determined Gould had been shot by tenant Roger Allen Foote, Jr., 61, a tenant in the home, they said.

Foote was arrested by Fairfax County police early Monday morning. He was charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and held without bond.

Meanwhile, more than $2,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Gould's family as of Monday, May 22.

"Joyce was a sister, mom and grandmother to her grandson who she adored with every fabric of her being," her brother, Tim, writes.

"Thank you for donating, murder is the most painful experience I’ve ever felt as it is 100 percent preventable…may you rest in eternal peace Joyce."

The incident was isolated to the inside of the home and there was no threat to the community.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.