Shooting Over Car Parts At Detailing Shop Ends In Woodbridge Gunman's Arrest: Cops

Sang Kyun Oh, of Woodbridge, and a 43-year-old acquaintance were arguing over vehicle parts at Aggressive Customs on Highams Court, the evening of Monday, March 4, Prince William County police said.

At one point during the encounter, Oh retrieved a firearm and fired a round, hitting the victim. The parties separated and the police were contacted. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body, and Oh was found inside the business, authorities previously said.

On March 7, Oh was charged with malicious wounding, shooting within a building, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

