The fast-food joint popular for its crinkle-cut fries and burgers has filed a permit application for a location complete with an outdoor patio at the Gateway Promenade Plaza in Gainesville, the outlet said.

A Shake Shack rep told the WBJ that the store is set to open in 2024. Daily Voice has reached out to Shake Shack for comment.

