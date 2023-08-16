Sexual Abuser Who Preyed On Child For Years Busted By Police In Prince William County

Bryan Lee Wright, 62, of Woodbridge, is facing charges following an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a child under the age of 10 between April 2020 and July 2022, authorities announced on Wednesday afternoon.

It is alleged that the victim was sexually assaulted by Wright on more than one occasion during those two years, and that both people were familiar with one another. The nature of their relationship was not disclosed by investigators with the Prince William County Police Department.

Investigators said that the arrest came after the child alerted a family member about the alleged assault and then contacted the police.

Wright was arrested without incident and charged with three counts of forcible sodomy and one count of indecent liberties. No additional information about the alleged abuse was released by detectives.

He is being held behind bars without bond and his court date is pending as of Wednesday.

