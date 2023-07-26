Fair 88°

Serial Assault Suspect Exposes Genitals To Women Pumping Gas In Northern VA: Police

A 41-year-old man with a history of assault is in custody again, this time for indecent exposure, police said.

Ralph Edon
Ralph Edon Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Cecilia Levine
Ralph Edon is believed to have exposed himself to women in their 20s at a gas station on Occoquan Road on Wednesday evening, July 25 in Woodbridge, Prince William County police said.

Edon exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures before the parties separated, and Edon walked away, police said. 

He was charged with indecent exposure and obscene sexual display.

This isn't Edon's first run-in with the law. In 2016, he was accused of assaulting an officer after stealing power tools. In 2021, he was arrested for beating a woman unconscious.

