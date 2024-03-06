Search Ongoing For Missing Man Known To Travel From Virginia To Maryland For Drugs: PWC Police

A recovering substance abuser last seen in Prince William County before seemingly heading toward Baltimore has been reported missing for years, and now police are renewing their efforts to find him.

An alert was issued by the Prince William County Police Department on Tuesday as they seek the public's assistance in locating 33-year-old Robert Sterling McCarthy, who has been missing for more than four years after last being seen on Feb. 20, 2020.

According to police, McCarthy was last seen by his girlfriend at her home on Prince Cole Court in Manassas after the two got into an argument, and his last bank transaction was a for a ride-share to Baltimore on Feb. 28, 2020.

Since then, there has been no sign of McCarthy.

Police say that it was reported that McCarthy would travel to Baltimore to purchase drugs and was seen in the city the last time he went missing.

Officials made note that McCarthy may also go by the name "Sterling Turner."

McCarthy was described as being 5-foot-10 weighing approximately 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and a goatee. He has a tattoo of the state of Maryland on his right shoulder and he walked with a limp.

Anyone with information regarding McCarthy has been asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department by calling (703) 792-7000.

