Search Launched For 'Endangered' Woodbridge Man, 31

Brandon Morton was last seen leaving a home on Quant Drive in Woodbridge around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, according to county police

He may be operating a dark green 2008 Toyota Camry, and made concerning statements before leaving and again over the phone. Morton is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as endangered.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

He is described as black male, 31 years of age, 6’2”, 225lbs with brown hair and brown eyes He was last seen wearing a blue puffy-style jacket, a red shirt, and grey sweatpants

