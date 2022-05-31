Woodbridge High School Investigating Hate Symbol Left in Bathroom

A northern Virginia high school principal sent a letter to parents last week after someone drew swastikas and other derogatory messages and images in a bathroom stall.

Officials at C.D. Hylton High School in Woodbridge called the school resource officer after someone noticed the Nazi iconography in a boy's bathroom on May 24. There was also vulgar language and lewd images drawn on the stall as well, Prince William County police said.

School officials closed the bathroom until they could clean off the images. Police said the messages didn't contain any threats.

In a letter to parents, Hylton High principal David Cassady said the school's security team is working with the Prince William County Police Department to investigate who vandalized the bathroom.

