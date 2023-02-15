Teen Accused Of Threatening To Bomb Manassas High School Busted By Police

A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the suspect behind a bomb threat that targeted a Manassas high school, authorities announced on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

A caller, later identified as the teen, reportedly contacted Unity Reed High School stating that there was a bomb in his vehicle on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to a Prince William County Police Department spokesperson.

During the investigation, officers were informed that Manassas City Police were investigating a similar threat in their jurisdiction, and the two agencies were able to later determine that the threats at both schools came from the same phone number.

The high school, along with Ellis Elementary School, secured their buildings as a precaution after receiving the threats, officials said.

Police were later able to determine that there was no immediate threat, and no bomb was ever found.

The teen was identified by police as the suspect and taken into custody on Wednesday. No charges were announced.

