School Bus Cleared After Bomb Threat In Prince William County Deemed Not Credible, Police Say

A school bus at Forest Park High School had to be cleared on Thursday afternoon after officials received a threat reportedly targeting the vehicle, according to police.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Prince William County Police Department announced it was called to investigate an alleged bomb threat aboard a school bus, which was returned to the high school, and students were safely removed.

Officials say that the bus remained unoccupied as a Bomb K9 responded to the scene.

Ultimately the threat was found to be unfounded, the bus was cleared, and no device was located, according to police, who made note that the actions were precautionary. No injuries were reported and the scene has since been cleared.

