Grown Man Who Brought Gun To HS Altercation In Woodbridge Apprehended, Police Say

Authorities in Prince William County arrested a 35-year-old man who was busted with a handgun by officers at a Woodbridge high school as he sought to intervene during a fight.

Woodbridge resident Giovanni Alexander London was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 4 by members of the Prince William County Police Department who were called in to investigate an altercation at Freedom High School.

According to police, London went to the school after being informed of an incident involving students at the high school.

At one point, it is alleged that London entered the school illegally while in possession of the gun, which investigators noted he did not brandish or fire while on school grounds.

London was tracked down by responding officers, detained without incident, and the gun was secured. He was charged following an investigation into the incident and charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds.

Bond was set at $5,000 and his court date is pending, according to police.

