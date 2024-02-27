Renter With NJ Ties Wanted For Sodomizing Victim At Knifepoint In Woodbridge: Cops

The victim awoke to Alexander Maxim Soto Hernandez, of Dale City, entering her room in Woodbridge armed with a knife around 7:50 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26, police in PWC said.

Soto Hernandez, who was renting the basement in the same home as the woman, sexually assaulted her before she escaped, police said.

The victim encountered a neighbor who helped in contacting the police. Soto Hernandez fled in a Dodge Caravan that was originally silver and is now painted black after-market, with New Jersey license plates.

The two parties did not know each other, according to police.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Soto Hernandez, who has local ties as well as ties to New Jersey. Police do not know where in New Jersey he is tied to.

He is wanted for aggravated sexual battery, forcible sodomy, and abduction with intent to defile, police said.

He's operating a 2003 Dodge Caravan, after-market painted black, with New Jersey license plate: A74RMZ

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

