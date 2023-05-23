PWC Woman Thought It Was A Luke Combs Concert Ticket — It Was $200K In Cash

Anna Sabarese scored $200,000 when she bought a Livin' Lucky With Luke Combs lottery ticket from the 7-Eleven at 4800 Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge, lottery officials said.

“I scratched it, and I thought, ‘That can’t be right!’” the Woodbridge woman later told lottery officials.

Livin’ Lucky with Luke Combs is one of dozens of scratcher games available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $5 up to the $200,000 top prize.

This is the second top prize claimed in this game, which means one $200,000 ticket remains unclaimed.

The chances of winning that top prize are 1 in 1,387,200. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.01.

It was unclear if Sabarese plans on seeing Luke Combs live.

