Woodbridge Teenager Pulled Gun On Friend During Break-In: Police

An 18-year-old Prince William County man robbed a friend at gunpoint in her home earlier this week, authorities said.

Courtney Lavonte Orange, of Woodbridge, is accused of breaking into a home in the 13600 block of Lynn Street in Woodbridge just after 10:30 p.m. on July 4, Prince William County police said. The woman who lived in that home said she knew Orange.

She said he broke into her home through an unlocked door, pulled a handgun out of his waistband, and wouldn't let her leave, an incident report said. She eventually escaped and called the police from outside of her home.

Officers arrested Orange as he snuck out the backdoor, the report said. The weapon he had with him turned out to be a BB gun.

Officials charged him with abduction and burglary, police said. He was being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, authorities added.

