Woodbridge Man Bit Officer, Tried To Steal His Gun: Police

A 28-year-old Prince William County man attacked police officers earlier this week and tried to steal one of their guns, authorities said.

Selven Corrales Alvardo of Woodbridge was arrested on Tuesday, July 5, after the altercation with officers, Prince William County police said.

Police said Corrales Alvardo had gotten into an argument with two men at a home in the 15100 block of Alaska Road just before 10 p.m. They believe he destroyed several items inside the house during the fight.

But when they went to arrest him, Corrales Alvardo refused. He fought them and tried to wrench an officer's gun from its holster. He failed. Corrales Alvardo changed tactics and then bit one of the officers and hit them, police said.

Once police started to get control of the situation, one of the other men — identified as Walter Corrales Alvardo — jumped in to keep them from arresting Selven Corrales Alvardo. Officers arrested both men after a brief scuffle, the report said.

The officer had minor injuries. The report also said paramedics took Selven Corrales Alvardo to a hospital for treatment after the fight.

Officials charged Selven Corrales Alvardo with attempting to disarm an officer, malicious wounding of an officer, domestic assault and battery, and destruction of property, authorities said. He was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, police said.

Officials charged Walter Corrales Alvardo, 26, of Woodbridge, with obstruction of justice, police said. Authorities were holding him at the jail on a $2,500 bond, the report said.

