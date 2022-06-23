Woodbridge Man Attacked Woman As She Held Her 1-Year-Old Baby: Police

A 24-year-old man punched a Prince William County woman in the face as held her 1-year-old baby earlier this week, police said.

William Jose Copa, of Woodbridge, faces several charges after police say he attacked a woman at their home on Hetten Lane Tuesday, June 21, Prince William County police said. The couple were arguing when things turned violent around 10:30 p.m.

The woman said Copa smashed her phone and laptop before storming into her bedroom and hitting her while she held her infant son, an incident report said. She suffered minor injuries in the attack, but the boy wasn't hurt, police said.

The 23-year-old woman said she ripped herself away from Copa and locked herself in a basement bathroom to call police, the report said. Copa left before officers arrived.

They arrested him the next day without incident.

Officials charged Copa with abduction, two counts of domestic assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and two counts of destruction of property, police said.

