Prince William Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Woodbridge Man Arrested, Another Hospitalized After Viscious July 4 Fight: Police

Josh Lanier
Mitchell Adam Nici Jr.
Mitchell Adam Nici Jr. Photo Credit: Prince William County Police

Police in Prince William County said a Fourth of July fight ended with one person in the hospital and another man in jail.

Witnesses called officers just before noon to an apartment's parking lot on Still Place in Woodbridge because of a fight between two men, Prince William County police said. When authorities arrived, they found two men injured. It's unclear what they were fighting over. 

Responders took a 29-year-old man to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He told investigators that  Mitchell Adam Nici Jr. had punched him in the face and strangled him during their fight, a report noted. 

When officers went to arrest Nici, he ran away, police said. Officers chased him down and arrested him. 

Authorities charged him with malicious wounding, strangulation, and obstruction of justice, a report said. He was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond, it noted. 

