Woman Terrorized By Hit-Run Driver During Chaotic Night In Prince William County, Police Say

A convicted felon is back on the wrong side of the law after a violent and chaotic incident played out overnight in Manassas, according to a Prince William County Police spokesperson.

Haymarket resident Zachary Benjamin Fishgold, 24, is facing more than a dozen charges following an incident that played out beginning at approximately 11:11 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 near the Rosemary Ridge Apartments in the 10900 block of Wild Ginger Circle.

Police say that Fishgold and a 23-year-old woman were driving through the area when a verbal altercation rapidly escalated, during which he allegedly struck her before physically preventing her from leaving the vehicle.

At one point during the drive, officials say that Fishgold stopped at an area business, and when the woman attempted to leave the vehicle, he allegedly forced her behind the building and struck her again before grabbing her neck ad forcing her back into his vehicle.

The night of madness only went more haywire from there.

While driving in the area of Ashton Avenue and Wild Ginger Circle, it is alleged that Fishgold struck six separate unoccupied vehicles until his own became inoperable, prompting a call to the police by witnesses.

As officers arrived, they said that Fishgold was spotted running from his vehicle before he was ultimately tracked down injured on Ambassador Square, where he was taken into custody.

Both Fishgold and his victim were transported to area hospitals by fire and rescue personnel for treatment of their injuries.

Further investigation found that Fishgold was also in possession of a firearm that was recovered inside the vehicle.

Fishgold was charged with:

Abduction;

Strangulation;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon;

Brandishing;

Assault;

Reckless Driving;

Five counts of hit-and-run.

His court date is pending and bond information was not available on Friday, Feb. 10.

