Virginia Mom Wanted For Child Neglect After Unattended 2-Year-Old Son Shoots Himself: PD

Police in Prince William County are seeking the public's help in finding a mom who is facing a criminal charge after her 2-year-old son was left unattended and shot himself.

Christalle Phillips Moat, 39, is wanted out of Manassas, on a felony charge of child neglect, Prince William County police said in a Thursday, Nov. 10 release.

An investigation began around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, when officers responded to a home on the 7600 block of Monitor Court in Manassas to investigate a shooting with injury, they said.

Authorities say they were initially notified by Child Protective Services (CPS) that a mom, later identified as Moat, brought her toddler to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The child was left unattended inside a home and discovered an unlocked gun and shot himself in the hand sometime between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., police said.

Moat, along with other family members, brought the victim to a local hospital, where investigators say CPS was eventually contacted.

No additional injuries or property damage were reported.

A warrant for Moat's arrest was then issued on Nov. 8.

She is described as a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes who stands 5'1" tall and weighs 105 pounds.

Anyone with information on this incident or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a tip online by clicking here.

