Unruly Virginia Woman Tries Disarming Officer Helping Her: Police

Police arrested a woman they'd arrived to help after she tried to steal an officer's gun on Sunday, May 15, authorities said.

Madeline Elizabeth Smith, 23, had run into the road at the 1900 block of Opitz Boulevard, bringing Prince William County police to the scene, they said.

When officers arrived, someone was holding Smith down to keep her from running away or hurting herself.

As police took over, Smith reached back and tried to wrench one of the officer's pistols from its holster, police said.

The officers were able to restrain her after a scuffle. They arrested Smith and charged her with attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer and obstruction. She is being held without bond, police said.

