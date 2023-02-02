Unconscious Woman Stabbed By 54-Year-Old Acquaintance During Woodbridge Altercation, Police Say

Police say that they’ve apprehended a man who allegedly stabbed a woman during a rapidly escalating altercation inside a Prince William County home on Thursday morning.

Paul England, 54, of Woodbridge, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2, and charged with aggravated malicious wounding following an incident with a 30-year-old woman on Crest Drive.

At approximately 4:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the 16000 block of Crest Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a reported assault that had just taken place.

According to a police spokesperson, upon arrival, they found the woman unconscious and suffering from a stab wound. Officers were able to perform first aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived to transport her to an area hospital, where she is expected to survive.

The investigation determined that England and the woman, an acquaintance, got into a verbal altercation inside the Woodbridge home that escalated to the point of physicality. He then allegedly retrieved a knife that he used to stab her before another person inside the house intervened and England called the emergency services for assistance.

England’s court date is pending and his bond information was unavailable on Thursday afternoon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.