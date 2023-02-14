Triangle Man Accused Of Abducting, Sexually Assaulting Woman: Police

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after abducting a woman and blocking her in a Triangle apartment complex, authorities say.

Eric Harley Minor has been accused of abduction and strangulation after reportedly preventing a 28-year-old woman from leaving a residence inside of the Quantico Court Apartments on Fuller Heights Road, according to a Prince William County Police Department spokesperson on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Officers responded to the apartments to investigate a domestic incident in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 12, where they determined the woman was being held against her will.

Minor allegedly struck the victim and physically prevented her from leaving the apartment, and allegedly grabbed her by the neck until she lost consciousness.

Once the victim regained consciousness, Minor reportedly sexually assaulted her, investigators said.

During the incident, the victim attempted to contact the police before Minor allegedly took her phone.

The victim was eventually able to make contact with police, who arrived and arrested Minor.

Minor was charged with:

Abduction;

Strangulation;

Forcible sodomy;

Preventing the summoning of law enforcement;

Domestic assault and battery.

His next court date and bond information was not available on Tuesday afternoon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.