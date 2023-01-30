Teen Girls Drugged, Sexually Assaulted By Prince William County Predator, Police Say

A months-long investigation into reports of sexual assaults involving minors in Prince William County led to the arrest of a 35-year-old Woodbridge man who is facing a host of charges.

It is alleged that Balmore Alexander Ortiz Guardado drugged and sexually abused minors repeatedly after he met a teen online, according to a spokesperson with the Prince William County Police Department.

The alleged abuse began in August last year when the agency’s Special Victims Bureau launched an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported in the 13200 block of Nassau Drive in Woodbridge.

According to police, on Aug. 10, 2022, three teen girls under the age of 18 went to Ortiz Guardado’s Woodbridge home, where he provided them with illegal drugs before sexually assaulting two of them after he introduced himself to one girl online.

It is further alleged that days later on Aug. 14, 2022, Ortiz Guardado met with his victim at a Woodbridge residence for a second time, where he again provided illegal narcotics before sexually assaulting her.

Ortiz Guardado was identified as a suspect and he was apprehended without incident, the Prince William County Police Department announced on Monday, Jan. 30.

He was charged with:

Aggravated sexual battery;

Two counts of object sexual penetration;

Four counts of distribution of narcotics to a minor.

Ortiz Guardado is being held without bond and his court case is pending.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.