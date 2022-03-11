Teen Airlifted To Area Hospital After Targeted Shooting By Hit-Run Gunman In Virginia

A teenager was airlifted to the hospital after being shot in Virginia, authorities said.

Officers were called to the Quantico Mobile Home Park on the 17900 block of Old Triangle Road in Triangle on a report of a shooting around 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

An unidentified 17-year-old boy was found suffering from a single gunshot wound, police said.

The teen was airlifted to a local hospital, where he was expected to survive.

Meanwhile, investigators learned that the victim and a 16-year-old acquaintance were walking in the area when the occupants of a black sedan with tinted windows slowed down and began talking to the pair, they said.

The teens then walked out of the road, while the car turned around and began driving back toward them, investigators said.

"When the sedan neared the juveniles, the driver pulled up before an occupant exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds, striking the victim." police said.

The gunman got back into the car and fled the scene, authorities said.

Two mobile homes were also struck by gunfire.

Authorities believe the occupants of the sedan were possibly teenagers and wearing all-black clothing.

"At this time the incident does not appear to be random." police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.