Suspected Drug User Who Escaped From Prince William County Police Back In Custody

A wanted man who gave the slip to police officers attempting to arrest him in Prince William County earlier this month is back in custody, according to authorities.

The Prince William County Police Department announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18 that Woodbridge resident Isaiah Dimitri Hall, 25, has been apprehended again after escaping from officers earlier this month taking him into custody for alleged illegal drug use in a Bayside Avenue apartment complex.

Officers were called to the Bayvue Apartments complex in the 1400 block of Bayside Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, where there was a report of suspected drug use and a person - later identified as Hall - being detained by security in the building.

While investigating the claims, police said that the officers determined that Hall was currently wanted for a non-violent, failure to appear in court offense on a previous drug violation.

Hall was taken into custody by responding officers, and while walking him to their police vehicle, Hall was able to pull away and fled the area on foot.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, Hall was located by members of the Newport News Police Department who took him into custody and are holding him until he can be returned to Prince William County.

Once returned to the area, Hall will be charged with escape without force and petit larceny. He is currently in custody and his initial court date is pending, according to police.

