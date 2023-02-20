Suspect Raped, Sodomized Young Girl Multiple Times In Prince William County, Police Say

Justice has been served for a young girl in Prince William County who was allegedly sexually abused repeatedly over the course of nearly a month.

Bernabe Garcia, 39, of Woodbridge has been arrested and is facing multiple charges for abusing a girl under the age of 10 multiple times earlier this year, a spokesperson for the Prince William County Police Department announced on Monday, Feb. 20.

The investigation by the Special Victims Bureau into a sexual assault reported in Woodbridge between Monday, Jan. 16 and Sunday, Feb. 12 determined that Garcia allegedly assaulted the girl on more than one occasion.

Investigators noted that the victim is known to Garcia, and recently reported the incident to a family member, who alerted the police, leading to his arrest.

Garcia was apprehended without incident and charged with:

Rape;

Forcible sodomy;

Aggravated sexual batter.

His court date is pending, and bond information was unavailable on Monday afternoon.

