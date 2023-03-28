Suspect In Custody For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Sleeping Woman At PWC Party, Police Say

A man implicated in the alleged sexual assault of a sleeping woman in Prince William County has been taken into custody, authorities announced on Tuesday, March 28.

Alphonso Page, 33, has been arrested and charged with rape after turning himself in at the Prince William County Police Department on Wednesday, March 27, according to investigators with the agency.

The incident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 18 in the Potomac Vista Apartments on Cove Landing Drive in Woodbridge, where detectives were called in to investigate a sexual assault.

It is alleged that the victim, a 25-year-old woman, was attending a gathering at an apartment in the complex when she fell asleep. When she later woke up, there was an unknown man, later identified as Page, sexually assaulting her, according to investigators.

The woman was able to get free to contact police, while Page fled the area. Attempts to locate him since he was identified as a suspect were unsuccessful until he ultimately turned himself in this week.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.