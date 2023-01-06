Social Media Meet-Up Leads To Rape Charge For Gainesville Man, Police Say

Police in Prince William County say that a man who met a minor on social media sexually assaulted her in Gainesville overnight.

Deonti James Solano, 22, was arrested early on Friday, Jan. 6 by detectives of the Prince William County Police Department’s Special Victims Bureau and charged with rape and preventing the summoning of law enforcement following an incident with a juvenile under the age of 18.

It is alleged that the minor was at Solano's Gainesville home after striking up a relationship with him through a social media platform.

While she was there, investigators say that an altercation between the two escalated, culminating with Solano striking her, causing her to lose consciousness.

According to police, while she was incoherent, Solano allegedly sexually assaulted her before she was able to separate. At one point, Solano also physically prevented the girl from contacting the police.

Following a brief struggle, officials say that the girl was able to get loose and contact police, who responded to the home and apprehended Solano without further incident.

Solano’s victim was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

He is being held without bond pending his new court appearance.

