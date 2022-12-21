Seatbeltless Driver Ejected, Killed In Manassas Crash, Police Say

Police say that a 26-year-old man who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt died after crashing his Honda while speeding in Northern Virginia overnight.

Manassas resident Alex Randy Portillo died at a Virginia hospital late on Tuesday, Dec. 20, following a single-vehicle crash where he rolled over his 2014 Honda Civic several times before coming to a rest in the parking lot of an area business.

Members of the Prince William County Police Department’s Crash Investigation Unit responded shortly before 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to the 8400 block of Sudley Road in Manassas to investigate a reported crash in the area.

The investigation determined that Portillo was speeding eastbound on Sudley Road near Rixlew Lane when he lost control and struck a curb. The Honda rolled over several times before coming to a stop in front of an area business.

According to police, Portillo was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He was treated by first responders and taken to an area hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators noted that a 24-year-old passenger in Portillo’s vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries in the crash. No other vehicles were involved in the incident, which remains under investigation.

