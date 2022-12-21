Contact Us
Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Damaging Wind Gusts Of 50-Plus MPH Will Be Main Threat From Pre-Christmas Storm
Police & Fire

Seatbeltless Driver Ejected, Killed In Manassas Crash, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Prince William County Police investigators say that Portillo died after being ejected from his Honda.
Prince William County Police investigators say that Portillo died after being ejected from his Honda. Photo Credit: Prince William County Police

Police say that a 26-year-old man who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt died after crashing his Honda while speeding in Northern Virginia overnight.

Manassas resident Alex Randy Portillo died at a Virginia hospital late on Tuesday, Dec. 20, following a single-vehicle crash where he rolled over his 2014 Honda Civic several times before coming to a rest in the parking lot of an area business.

Members of the Prince William County Police Department’s Crash Investigation Unit responded shortly before 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to the 8400 block of Sudley Road in Manassas to investigate a reported crash in the area.

The investigation determined that Portillo was speeding eastbound on Sudley Road near Rixlew Lane when he lost control and struck a curb. The Honda rolled over several times before coming to a stop in front of an area business.

According to police, Portillo was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He was treated by first responders and taken to an area hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators noted that a 24-year-old passenger in Portillo’s vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries in the crash. No other vehicles were involved in the incident, which remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.