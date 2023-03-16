Repeat Robber Busted In PWC After Returning To The Scene Of The Crime: Police

A Woodbridge man is being held without bond after allegedly stealing alcohol from a 7-Eleven hours after he targeted the store in a separate robbery, authorities say.

Jarelle Rashod Littles, 31, is accused of stealing several bottles of alcohol from the 7-Eleven located at 13304 Occoquan Road, around 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Littles reportedly threatened the employee of the store before walking out with the stolen bottles.

Officers who were on their way to the store after the robbery were able to spot a man that matched the description of the suspect, walking on Occoquan Road, officials said.

Police were then able to positively identify the suspect as Littles, and took him into custody without incident.

The investigation into Littles found that he also had reportedly robbed the store in a similar manner earlier that day.

Littles has been charged with two counts of robbery and one count of obstruction of justice.

