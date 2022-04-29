Contact Us
Reckless VA Driver Who Led Off-Road Pursuit Across County Lines Had Guns, Drugs: Authorities

Cecilia Levine
Shaquan Hennsey
Shaquan Hennsey Photo Credit: Fauquier County Sheriff's Office

A 24-year-old Virginia man had firearms and drugs on him during a chase from Frauquier into Prince William County earlier this week, authorities said.

Shaquan Hennsey was spotting driving recklessly and veering off the roadway in a silver BMW on Lee Highway on April 26, the Frauquier Sheriff's Department said in a release.

Hennsey failed to stop for deputies trying to pull him over, and drove into a cul-de-sac on Arrow Leaf Turn in Prince William County, authorities said. He then drove off the roadway accelerating past the deputies and continued back out to Lee Highway, initiating a chase.

Hennsey then failed to stop at a red light crashing into another vehicle at Arrow Leaf and Lee Highway before getting out of the vehicle and running on foot, authorities said. After a brief foot pursuit, Hennsey was taken into custody without incident.

Sheriff’s Deputies and Prince William County Police conducted a search of the vehicle and found firearms and drugs, authorities said. The traffic crash was being investigated by the Prince William County Police Department with more charges pending on Hennsey.

Hennsey was being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond on Fauquier County charges. This case remains an active investigation and further information will be release when made available.

