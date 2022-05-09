Contact Us
Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Rally Planned For Man Killed By Police In Undercover Virginia Fentanyl Ring Sting

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Jaiden Carter
Jaiden Carter Photo Credit: Original Source Unclear

A 19-year-old man who was among two people shot by police during an undercover fentanyl bust in Virginia has died, authorities announced.

Jaiden Malik Carter and a 30-year-old man were both shot during the operation at 14700 block of Fox Glove Ct. in Woodbridge on Sept. 1, Prince William County police said. Carter died on Sept. 4, while the other man remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Meanwhile, a movement called #justiceforjaiden had been launched among Carter's family members, with a protest planned for Sept. 10 in Cloverdale Park.

Police and the suspects, which also included an 18-year-old man, exchanged gunfire around 7 p.m. During the exchange, four members of the task force discharged their weapons: Two are detectives with the Prince William County Police Department and two are detectives with the City of Manassas Police Department.

Carter and the 30-year-old man were hospitalized with gunshot wounds to the upper body. The 18-year-old man was uninjured. 

Member agencies of the task force included the Prince William County Police Department, City of Manassas Police Department, the Manassas Park Police Department, and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.