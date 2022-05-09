Rally Planned For Man Killed By Police In Undercover Virginia Fentanyl Ring Sting

A 19-year-old man who was among two people shot by police during an undercover fentanyl bust in Virginia has died, authorities announced.

Jaiden Malik Carter and a 30-year-old man were both shot during the operation at 14700 block of Fox Glove Ct. in Woodbridge on Sept. 1, Prince William County police said. Carter died on Sept. 4, while the other man remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Meanwhile, a movement called #justiceforjaiden had been launched among Carter's family members, with a protest planned for Sept. 10 in Cloverdale Park.

Police and the suspects, which also included an 18-year-old man, exchanged gunfire around 7 p.m. During the exchange, four members of the task force discharged their weapons: Two are detectives with the Prince William County Police Department and two are detectives with the City of Manassas Police Department.

Carter and the 30-year-old man were hospitalized with gunshot wounds to the upper body. The 18-year-old man was uninjured.

Member agencies of the task force included the Prince William County Police Department, City of Manassas Police Department, the Manassas Park Police Department, and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

